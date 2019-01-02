CCF reviews status of departmental court cases

Srinagar, January 01:
Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Kashmir Farooq Gillani today reviewed status of various legal cases pending before various Courts pertaining to Kashmir Region.
During the meeting, CCF stressed upon Forest Officers to prioritize the disposal of cases pending in various Courts. He directed for timely filing of statement of facts/replies and make all efforts to get the legal cases and contempt petitions disposed of to avoid adverse orders.
While presenting Legal cases progress reports, the Conservator of Forests Srinagar Circle Irfan Ali Shah, informed the statement of facts has been filed in all the ten pending contempt cases pertaining to Srinagar Circle. He informed that all the cases are rigorously followed/contested in the Courts to avoid adverse orders.
The meeting was also attended by Conservator South Kashmir Tawheed Ahmad Deva, DFOs of various forest divisions, all Law Officers including Law Officers of Chief Conservator of Forests office.