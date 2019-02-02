About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CCE aspirants demand postponement of Mains examination

Published at February 02, 2019 03:18 AM 0Comment(s)96views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 01:

Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) aspirants of Kashmir, who have recently qualified the preliminary exams Friday sought deferment of their mains examination by one month which is scheduled to be held from March 28, 2019.
The aspirants appealed the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and Governor Satya Pal Malik to approve the postponement of their mains exams.
In a letter to the Governor, the aspirants said, “We are seeking the postponement of our examinations for one month from the notified date by JKPSC.”
“The harsh winter season, frosty weather and mounds of snow accumulated in the countryside areas like in Bandipora district, Kupwara and Baramulla has left the aspirants disturbed mentally as well as physically,” they said.
The aspirants also said that the winters have badly affected the normal routine of their life as well as study because cold weather was not feasible and supportive for them to concentrate on studies.
“As per the scheduled date sheet notified by JKPSC, there are no off days left in between the papers (compulsory as well as optional) which would make it in-convenient for the aspirants to shuttle (from home to examination centre) constantly to cover more than 80 Kilometres to and fro for appearing in the exam,” the aspirants said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top