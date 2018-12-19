CCDU kick-starts water quality monitoring training prog

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 18:
Communication and Capacity Development Unit (CCDU) on Monday kick-started three-day training programme on water quality monitoring for Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation and Flood control Department (I&FC) staff here at the Institute of Engineers Jammu and Kashmir Centre, Sonwar Bagh.
The programme was organized in collaboration with the scientists from CISR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.
The main objective of the programme is to impart training to the engineers and other professionals associated with the water quality monitoring system.
The scientists from CISR-NEERI, Dr G S Kanade and Dr G K Khadse provided insightful ideas regarding water quality monitoring and shared their experience with professionals present including chemists, microbiologists and lab assistants.
The function was attended by Abdul Wahid, Chief Engineer PHE Department, Kashmir, Superintending Engineers and other concerned.