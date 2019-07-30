About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 30, 2019 | Agencies

CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of students making own arrangements

The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked schools affiliated to it to not entertain any request for subject change in classes 10 and 12 on account of parents or students making their own arrangements to study.

The board has framed Standard Operating Procedures for schools to deal with the requests for subject change in classes 10 and 12.

According to CBSE, classes 10 and 12 are a two-year course. Schools are expected to counsel students into opting subjects in classes 9 and 11 which they would like to continue in the next class and are available in the school.

"Several students want to change subjects when they move to class 10 and 12 on various grounds. As per revised norms, any request for change of subjects will be accepted provided such a request has been made before July 15 of the academic session. In order to streamline the process, the board has framed SOPs for the purpose," a senior board official said.

"In no manner, any request to change the subjects that parents will make their own arrangement of study will be accepted by CBSE. Now, almost all the subjects have internal assessment and schools need to provide the performance in internal assessment of students," the official added.

