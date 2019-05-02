CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02, 2019 | RK Web News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12th results on Thursday.

The results are available on the official website of CBSE.

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination conducted by the CBSE.

The CBSE post-result counselling will begin from today and will continue till 16th of this month.

The Board said, the counsellings will start from 8 am to 10 pm on all days.

For the 22nd consecutive year, the CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to 10th and 12th results.