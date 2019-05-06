CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

May 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the results for Class 10 exam on Monday, officials said.



According to an official, the results will be announced by 3 pm and will be available on the CBSE website.



Last week, the results for Class 12 exam were announced way ahead of the schedule. The CBSE was also ahead of the ICSE board which is the first to announce the results every year.