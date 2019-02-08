CBK registers case for ‘forging’ J&K Special Tribunal’s order

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Thursday registered a case punishable under sections 420,466,120-B RPC, on the basis of communication received from Assistant Registrar J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar.
In a statement, CBK spokesperson said the communication inter-alia reveals that a case titled Jalla and others versus Ghulam Nabi and others was sub-judice before the said tribunal. The said case was decided by the then Member J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar, vide order dated 24.07.1996. Subsequently an application was filed on behalf of the respondents of the titled case namely Mohammed Ashraf Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat sons of Azizi, seeking therein quashment of the said order, for reasons of commission of fraud committed by the opposite party by insertion of word “and possession” in the said order.
On inquiry it has come to fore that the insertion “and possession” has not been made by Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, who has passed and signed the said order; instead the said insertion has been made by counsel of the petitioner party in order to render undue benefit upon the beneficiary party.
The spokesperson further said the in the original order no orders were passed with regard to the possession of the suit land.