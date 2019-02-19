CBK books revenue officials, others in land grabbing at Pahalgam

SRINAGAR:
Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Monday claimed to have booked revenue officials and other beneficiaries for grabbing case.
According to a spokesperson, it said that CBK books revenue officials, others for grabbing 45 kanals of State land at Pahalgam
Crime Branch Kashmir registers a case U/S 420,120-B RPC r/w 5(2) of P.C Act against revenue officers/officials for illegally transferring state land at Pahalgam in favour of beneficiaries.
Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from inhabitants of Village Nunwan Pahalgam Anantnag. The complaint inter-alia reveals that as per revenue records of year 1978 (Bikrami) land measuring 45 Kanals & 19 Marlas under Survey No. 169 situated at village Nunwan Pahalgam was Khalsa Sarkar/state land. The said land as per year 1990-91 (Bikrami) stands divided under various Nos. viz 196/169 (9.1 Kanals), 200/169(5.4 Kanals), 206/169(1.16 Kanals), 207/169(4.9 kanals), 208/169(8.2 Kanals), 220/169(3.11 Kanals),169 (6.7Kanals) and in the same Jamabandi the entries have been made in tenancy column in favour of tenants and possession holders, but in the same record piece of land under survey No. 169 was recorded as state land (Kabza Najaiz).