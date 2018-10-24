CBK books Mumbai based company for fraud

Srinagar:
Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Tuesday registered a case against a Broadband Company Hindustan Infratel (P) Ltd stationed in Mumbai for cheating one Irshad Ahmad Wani of Plan Bandipora.
Crime Branch Kashmir carried an enquiry on the complaint received from one Irshad Ahmad Wani S/O Wali Mohammad Wani R/O Plan Bandipora which revealed that the functionaries of Hindustan Infratel (P) Ltd Company stationed in Mumbai have cheated the complainant under the pretext of providing him with the Broadband Services dealership in Srinagar. They induced him to pay an amount of Rs 3.50 lacs as the security deposit. It further revealed that the complainant deposited an amount of Rs 70,000/and Rs 2,80,000/- on 18-08-2018 and 28-08-2018 respectively into the account maintained and operated at HDFC Bank Dombivili in the name of the said company. It also transpired that the suspects later closed their business and fled away from the said official site. In this manner the suspects in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy have cheated the complainant dishonestly and fraudulently under the garb of providing the services and authorized Broadband dealership in Srinagar thereby extracted an amount of Rs 3.50 lacs from him.