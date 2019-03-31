About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 31, 2019

CBK arrests fraudsters for cheating job seekers

 Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Saturday arrested fraudsters for cheating job seekers in Kashmir region.
In a statement issue here, CBK spokesperson said that it received a complaint intimating that on January 20, this year, CRPF Madadgar received a call from one Liyaqat Chowdhary (the complainant) from Village Mangnar district Poonch complaining that he along with the 12 other boys have been duped to the tune of Rs 43 Lakhs over the promise of providing them jobs in CRPF.
“The aggrieved were made to go through an explicit recruitment procedure wherein they were made to undergo Medical as well as physical examination at 182 Bn. CRPF Camp Pulwama. Besides a fake websitewww.crpfindia.gov.in was also created and fake selection list was uploaded on it showing the names of the complainant and others in it. The appointment letters were also provided to them, which bore fake stamps of 3rd Battalion of CRPF to make the whole process look like a genuine recruitment. However the process turned out to be fake,” statement said.
Accordingly, Case FIR No 07/2019 under relevant sections o law was lodged in Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation two accused persons (fraudsters) viz. Ab Hamid S/o Sonallah Dar R/o Kakawthal Kreeri Pattan A/P Mustufa Abad HMT Zainkote and Showkat Ahmad Malik S/o Mohammad Yousf Malik R/o Hamdwara were arrested. The house search of accused also conducted which led to recovery of various fake appointment orders, state subject certificates. The investigation of the instant case is going on and more arrests are expected. People have been requested to remain cautious against such fraudsters.

;