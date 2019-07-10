CBI raids gun houses regarding fake licenses in Jammu

July 10, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids in different gun houses in the winter capital and Udhampur district with regard to fake gun licenses.

The simultaneous raids were conducted in different locations in Jammu i.e. three shops in Shiv and Mangal Market in Railway Station, Satwari and in Udhampur district in a gun house.

“The CBI teams seized documents regarding the sale of guns and records pertaining to the buyers who got private guns on the bases of fake gun licenses” said the sources.

In Udhampur, a gun house was also checked by the investigating team where the records were checked and documents were seized by the central investigation team.

Atleast 110 locations were searched by the CBI teams in 19 States of the country at the same time. Pertinently, the nexus with the bureaucrats-and-arms dealers surfaced when fake licenses were detected with no records in Kupwara – a border district in Kashmir division.

The investigation into the case was started by the state investigating agencies in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir in which involvement of IAS officials came to fore.

Later, J&K Government headed by former Governor NN Vohra recommended CBI probe into the fake gun licenses issue following surfacing of names of some of the IAS officials from Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, the Home Department of the State identified eight districts including Kupwara, Ganderbal (Kashmir), Leh (Ladakh), Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi and Rajouri where the arms licenses were issued indiscriminately.

Accordingly, an order was issued by the Principal Secretary, J&K’s Home Department that no fresh individual arms license will be issued by the District Magistrates of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 14 (1) (b) (ii) of the Arms Act 1959 till further orders”.

Udhampur had issued the highest number of arms licenses i.e. 4377, 2838 licenses were issued in 2017 from Kishtwar district, 1015 licenses were issued in Ramban, 2153 arms licenses were issued in same year from Rajouri, and in Leh 1203 licenses were issued by then District Magistrate.



