CBI conducts searches at 48 places in India over banking scams

July 03, 2019 | Agencies

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI yesterday conducted searches at around 48 places in 12 states and union territories as part of a special drive in connection with banking scams across the country.



A CBI official release said, 14 cases have been registered related to these scams which amount to more than thousand crores on the complaints of several banks including EXIM Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India among others.



The cases were registered against various private companies; their Promoters and Directors and unknown public servants.



The places where searches were conducted include, Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Thane, Welsad, Pune, Palani, Gaya, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Surat, Kollar, Silvasa, Aligarh, Fazilka, Muktsar, Bhawanigarh.