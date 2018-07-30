CBFC removes Kashmir references from Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible-Fallout

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 29:
Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has removed all references to Kashmir in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the sixth film in Tom Cruise’s action series.
As has been reported, Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the film had set the film’s final act in Kashmir to make it more politically complex.
The version of the film released in India have noticeable cuts in the final act of the film to remove all references and mention of Kashmir. The title card identifying the location that the series has been using is also missing.
While there are some passing reference to the Nubra Valley and Siachen glacier, but the Kashmir word has altoghter been removed from the film released in Kashmir.
Mission Impossible on Friday releases it’s yet another series ‘Mission Impossible- Fallout’ in India and US but the sixth installment in the series surprised the audience when they found no scenes of Kashmir from the movie.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has snubbed the visuals of Kashmir from the movie as they have reportedly removed all references to Kashmir in the Tom Cruise’s latest flick.
Previously, director of the movie Christopher McQuarrie had planned to shoot the final sequence in Kashmir to make it more politically complex. But ended up shooting the sequence in New Zealand after being denied the permissions to shoot in the country.
The makers, in fact, recreated a valley in New Zealand to look like a village in Kashmir the CBFC though omitted all references of Kashmir in the movie before film was approved to release in India.
When they were denied the permissions to shoot in Kashmir, McQuarrie had previously said, “We would have loved to come to India to shoot the film. We couldn’t shoot the aerial sequence in India. It was a little too crazy. So, we ended up in New Zealand. But I scouted India extensively and I would love to come to India and shoot a film.”
