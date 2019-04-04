CB to probe JKPCC scams

April 04, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Fact Finding Committee points at huge irregularities in awarding contracts, making appointments

FIR to be lodged in appointment of JKPCC MD Vikar Shonthu

Following the Fact Finding Committee’s (FFC) report on the irregularities and corrupt practices in the working of Jammu Kashmir Project Construction Company (JKPCC) during the previous PDP-BJP government, the State administration has handed over the investigation of the major scams to the Crime Branch of J&K Police.

The FFC constituted last year in December has pointed out in detail “large irregularities” in the operation of JKPCC along with providing detailed recommendations for improving the organisation.

The FFC was chaired by the Principal Secretary (Planning) and had the Divisional Commissioner (Jammu), Commissioner Secretary (Revenue) and JKPCC MD as members.

In a statement issued by the government, the move to hand over the investigation to the Crime Branch is a major step toward eradication of corruption in the organisation, stopping and eliminating backdoor appointments and bringing in a culture of transparency, probity and efficiency in the organisation.

The period under investigation includes the tenure of two PDP leaders – Abdul Rehman Veeri and Naeem Akhter - who both headed the Public Works Department (PWD) under the PDP-BJP government.

In 2015, the PWD was headed by former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari.

The statement said after receiving numerous complaints from many quarters about the functioning of JKPCC, particularly relating to corruption in civil contracts, illegality in appointments at multiple levels including at very senior positions, and excessive cost and time overruns, the government appointed a Fact Finding Committee to look into all these complaints.

“There are many elements in the findings and observations in the report which are quite alarming and a cause of serious concern,” the statement reads.

“For an organisation which is over 50-years-old, its operations seem to be riddled with adhoc functioning, the absence of rules and a lack of systematic procedures. These have given rise to irregularities, which is a serious concern, and necessary measures for correcting these have to be taken to bring some order in the corporation for its own health and long term welfare,” the statement said.

The FFC report has said that construction works have been executed by giving contracts on nomination basis whereas JKPCC should have executed works in a departmental mode.

“This is a clear violation of a Government Order of November 2015 which was adopted by the Board of Directors in February 2016. Irregular procedures in violation of government orders and BoD laid down SoPs are also noticed in the engagement of consultants and nomination of piece workers,” the FFC report states.

The government has now decided to hand over the investigation of all works executed or contracted out by the JKPCC after the issuance of the government order of November 2015 to the Crime Branch of Police (Srinagar) to identify any irregularities in the award of contracts in violation of prescribed SOP or procedures and take necessary action as per the law.

“Based on the inquiry of the Crime Branch, further action against individuals will be taken,” the government said.

The FFC report has also pointed out that there is an irregularity in appointments in JKPCC including that of the Managing Director.

“For an Organisation which is in existence for the last 50 years, it has no Recruitment Rules,” the FFC report states, adding that the appointment of Vikar Mustafa Shonthu as Managing Director seems to have been done in “clear violation” of government instructions and the Articles of Association of the Company.

“The appointment of the Chairman, any Director or the Managing Director is to be done by the Government that is either by the Cabinet or the Chief Minister in coordination. It appears that this appointment was done by the Chairman (who was the then minister), who was not competent to do so. The appointment was and is illegal,” the FFC report pointed out prompting the government to refer the case of appointment of Vikar Mustafa Shonthu to the Crime Branch of Police along with lodging an FIR in the matter immediately.

The government has decided that the Crime Branch would examine the role of the Chairman, the Board of Directors, the Administrative Secretary and the Company Secretary in the appointment of Shonthu and take action as per law.

The government said all appointments made by JKPCC would be looked into and the investigation would ensure that all irregular appointments are terminated and action taken against those responsible.

“This will be done in three months by June 30, 2019. Principal Secretary (Planning) as Chairman of the Committee shall oversee this entire process,” said an official statement.

“To ensure oversight over the affairs of the corporation, all powers of appointment will be removed from the Managing Director, the Administrative Secretary being made Vice Chairman of the Board, and all proposals made by the MD to the Chairman or to the Board to be routed through the Vice Chairman necessarily,” the statement reads.

“The cost estimation procedure of JKPCC will be reformed through a Committee to be proposed by Administrative Secretary PWD,” the statement said.

“The committee reveals shocking details regarding diversion of funds by JKPCC from one project to another. This indicates poor control systems and the absence of proper accounting procedures. The committee also finds that there are large cost and time over-runs in the projects,” it said.

“This is an indication of poor project management skills and weak controls. Government is taking steps to improve the controls and project management systems in JKPCC,” the statement said.

Rising Kashmir had in December reported that an FFC had been formulated by the government into the functioning of the JPCC after numerous complaints against it had surfaced.