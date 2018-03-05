CB to continue probe: DyCM

‘Two BJP ministers went to Kootah to defuse situation'
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, March 4:
Asserting that Crime Branch would conduct fair investigation into the rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa Bano of Kathua, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh Sunday indirectly declined to handover case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“Fair inquiry will be conducted and none will be harassed unnecessarily. Culprits will be punished for the crime they committed in Rasana. The culprits have no religion. The girl Asifa was minor. She was dishonored as per the allegations before her murder. Everyone has condemned the incident,” said Singh.
The DyCM said he wants to make it clear on behalf of the government that the incident was highly condemnable. “Those people, who are agitating in Hiranagar, have also made it clear that the girl should get justice.”
“Government is alert to the allegations of local people. We are in contact with DGP SP Vaid and local people. No one is shielding the criminals. The investigation should be fair without any bias,” he asserted.
When asked whether case would be handed over to CBI, DyCM did not clear whether the case will be handed over or not.
He, however, asserted that perpetrators of the crime will be punished.
“If anyone is harassed, we will look into it,” he said.
The rightwing Hindu Ekta Manch has demanded release of the accused including two SPOs arrested by police for their involvement in the brutal crime and handing over of case to CBI.
On BJP ministers attending HEM rally at Kootah in Kathua last week, DyCM said, “The two ministers had not gone there to take any side but to defuse the situation”.
