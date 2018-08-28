CB registers case against job fraudsters

Srinagar, August 27:
Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a case against job fraudsters who grabbed money from gullible people on the pretext of providing job.
Crime Branch had received a communication from Cyber Crime Cell Kashmir which reveals that they have received various applications from different complainants belonging to different districts of Kashmir Valley regarding the cheating /duping of gullible people on the pretext of providing them jobs in Air-Port Authority of India.
During the course of preliminary verification conducted by the Cyber Crime Cell it was found that the complainants have deposited their money in State Bank of India in Four (04) different Bank Account Numbers amounting of Rupees Five Lack eighty eight thousand, six hundred (Rs.5,88,600/=) to the Bank account Nos. 37118461955 SBI Badurpur New Delhi, 37489146417 SBI Paharganj New Delhi, 35565025138 SBI Baroli Noida, and 37452867248 SBI Pahargunj New Delhi which are operating in the names of Mehmood Khan R/O H.No- 95 Haddu Mohalla Madan Pur Khadar Saritavihar New Delhi, Mukesh Kumar S/O HardayRamShop NO.2670, Saddar Thana Road Barat, ooti New Delhi, Shreshts Vars, and Ram Lakhan S/O Ram Milan R/O H. No. 2862/1-B Singhara Nabi Karim Pahargunj New Delhi respectively.
After obtaining money from the complainants, neither the jobs have been provided to them nor the money returned, thereby their hard-earned money was grabbed in a fraudulent and dishonest manner. The communication further revealed that these fraudsters/suspects are collecting information of the candidates through On-line consultancy, job Website or through advertisement, then they call or E-Mail the candidates for their selection in various Indian and Multi-National companies. In this manner they grabbed huge amounts on the pretext of providing the jobs in a fraudulent and dishonest manner.
The aforesaid acts of omission and commission on the part of the accused prima-facie disclose the commission of offences punishable.
Accordingly, Case FIR No. 36/2018 U/S 420 RPC. 66 D of I.T Act. registered and investigation taken up.