CB registers case against HIIT consultancy for fraud

Srinagar, October 24:
Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from Fayaz Mustafa S/O Ghulam Mustafa Punjoo R/O Green Avenue Sector-B Peer-Bagh Srinagar. The complaint inter-alia revealed that one Waqar Wani S/O Manzoor Ahmed Wani R/O Liderwan Trehgam Kupwara is running a consultancy under the name and style of M/S HIIT at Parray Pora Srinagar.
The Complainant approached the said consultancy for arranging admission for her daughter for P.G. course outside the state. The accused Waqar Wani promised admission of complainant’s daughter for which the complainant has paid an amount of Rs. 10.0 lacs to accused Wiqar Wani, but the accused neither arranged admission nor returned the money so paid.
Subsequently, a preliminary enquiry was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir. During the course of enquiry, it came to fore that the complainant had paid an amount of Rs. 10 lacs to accused Waqar Wani S/O Manzoor Ahmed for providing admission to his daughter in P.G course at Banglore Karnataka. But the accused has not arranged admission in the said course. It also came to fore that the accused issued a cheque for Rs. 2.0 lacs Bearing NO. 000855 dated 23.09.2015, in the name of Axis Bank Kupwara, which was dishonored due to insufficient balance.
In this manner, the accused Waqar Wani cheated the complainant and grabbed his hard-earned money in a fraudulent and dishonest manner.