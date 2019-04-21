About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CB registers case against fake appointments in health Deptt

 Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has registered a case against various officers, officials for fraudulently making 129 appointments in three medical blocks of north Kashmir's district Bandipora.
According to CBK official handout, it received a communication from Directorate of Health Services Kashmir regarding 129 persons in Bandipora suspected of holding fictitious GPF numbers and with no record in District Fund Office Bandipora.
“During the course of enquiry by CBK, it came to fore that 129 employees of District Bandipora, 26 from Block Bandipora, 17 from Hajin and 86 from Block Gurez possess fictitious GPF A/C NOs, with allotted computer code 7501” it stated adding that the offices of Block Medical Officer Bandipora, Hajin and Gurez have reflected the fictitious GPF Code 7501 on the LPCs issued by them in favour of the fraudulently appointed employees. The CBK further said that the appointment orders purportedly issued by Chief Medical Officer Baramulla were found fake and fictitious as the persons were appointed in fraudulent manner and then transferred to different Medical Blocks with their service books / LPCs prepared and dispatched.
“In this manner, a huge number of illegally and fraudulently appointed employees have been drawing salary deceitfully since long under a well-knit criminal conspiracy in league with concerned officers/officials. A huge loss has been caused to the state exchequer due to fraudulently appointed employees” a CB handout stated.

Latest News

Three youth commit suicide in Rajouri

Three youth commit suicide in Rajouri

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celeb ...

Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celeb ...

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Shooting stones hit traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth conse ...

Shooting stones hit traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth conse ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s anti-Muslim posturing exposed: NC

BJP’s anti-Muslim posturing exposed: NC

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs ...

Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs ...

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

Apr 20 | Agencies
Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Famil ...

Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Famil ...

Apr 20 | Agencies
Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

Apr 20 | Agencies
SC holds special hearing on sexual harassment allegations of former SC ...

SC holds special hearing on sexual harassment allegations of former SC ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Justice Gogoi refutes allegations, SC says

Justice Gogoi refutes allegations, SC says 'bigger force' want to deac ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Poll battle shifts to Anantnag, 18 candidates in fray

Poll battle shifts to Anantnag, 18 candidates in fray

Apr 20 | Agencies
Pak seeks Iran

Pak seeks Iran's action against killing of its 14 security men

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

Apr 20 | Agencies
IS attacks kill 27 Syria pro-regime troops in 48 hours: monitor

IS attacks kill 27 Syria pro-regime troops in 48 hours: monitor

Apr 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India couldn

India couldn't suppress voice of Kashmiris: Pak FM

Apr 20 | RK Online Desk
Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Apr 20 | Agencies
Bhopal gas tragedy among world

Bhopal gas tragedy among world's 'major industrial accidents' of 20th ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Howrah-New Delhi Express derails near Kanpur, 14 injured

Howrah-New Delhi Express derails near Kanpur, 14 injured

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CB registers case against fake appointments in health Deptt

              

 Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has registered a case against various officers, officials for fraudulently making 129 appointments in three medical blocks of north Kashmir's district Bandipora.
According to CBK official handout, it received a communication from Directorate of Health Services Kashmir regarding 129 persons in Bandipora suspected of holding fictitious GPF numbers and with no record in District Fund Office Bandipora.
“During the course of enquiry by CBK, it came to fore that 129 employees of District Bandipora, 26 from Block Bandipora, 17 from Hajin and 86 from Block Gurez possess fictitious GPF A/C NOs, with allotted computer code 7501” it stated adding that the offices of Block Medical Officer Bandipora, Hajin and Gurez have reflected the fictitious GPF Code 7501 on the LPCs issued by them in favour of the fraudulently appointed employees. The CBK further said that the appointment orders purportedly issued by Chief Medical Officer Baramulla were found fake and fictitious as the persons were appointed in fraudulent manner and then transferred to different Medical Blocks with their service books / LPCs prepared and dispatched.
“In this manner, a huge number of illegally and fraudulently appointed employees have been drawing salary deceitfully since long under a well-knit criminal conspiracy in league with concerned officers/officials. A huge loss has been caused to the state exchequer due to fraudulently appointed employees” a CB handout stated.

News From Rising Kashmir

;