CB registers case against BOSE officials

Crime Branch Kashmir registered a case under FIR NO.42/2018 U/S 420 RPC, 5(2) P.C Act and 05 Prevention of Unfair Means in Examination Act against the officials of J&K Board of School Education, Sub-office Budgam for their alleged involvement in manipulation of records/answer scripts pertaining to 12th Class Examination of Bi-annual-2016.
Crime branch spokesperson Saturday said that that some answer scripts were found written in two different handwritings and one answer script bearing No.121402 which was issued to a candidate having Roll No. 2101439 for Education Paper of centre NO.2101 was found missing and some answer scripts of centre No. 2102 were recovered from the parcel of the answer scripts of centre No. 2101. It further said that one answer book bearing No.1221318 issued to the candidate having Roll NO. 21011535 of centre NO. 2101 was neither issued to centre NO. 2101 nor to centre No. 2102 by the Board authorities, however, the said answer book was found to be issued way back in 2015 to centre No.2108 for class 12th examination of private candidates located at a private institute under the name and style “Fayaz Educational Institute”, Nowgam.
Spokesperson said, “In this manner it was found that officers/officials of the Board of School Education at sub-office Budgam, in connivance with some candidates have for their ulterior motives resorted to manipulation of records after the answer books were deposited in the BOSE Sub-office Budgam, by the superintendents of the respective examination centres.”