CB probe nails Vishal’s involvement in crime

He had tampered attendance sheet at college examination: Experts
Javid AhmadSrinagar, July 30:
One among the eight accused in Kathua rape and murder case, Vishal Jangotra son of main conspirators Sanji Ram had tempered his examination attendance at a college in Uttar Pradesh, reveals the follow-up investigation conducted by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of J&K Police’s Crime Branch (CB).
Vishal, a student of BSc Agriculture at Aakansha College Miranpur UP, is accused of actively taking part in rape and murder of eight-year-old nomad girl in Rasana village of Kathua in January this year.
According to CB supplementary charge sheet, he (Vishal) tried to create an alibi by resorting to manipulation of records and creation of false evidence. “The FSL reports clearly indicate tampering of the attendance sheets.”
“The accused was provided access to the attendance sheets and that the answer sheets of examination dated January 12 & 15 were written by accused Vishal Jangotra subsequently,” it reveals.
Vishal was not present in examination centre on January 12 and 15, the investigation says.
Vishal, as per the CB probe, had to appear in examination on 9th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 19, 24th, 27th and 30th of January, 2018 as per the examination date sheet.
The CB investigators had seized the attendance sheets of said examination and sent them to handwriting expert for opinion.
“The experts revealed that his ﬁrst name (Vishal) could not be connected with his usual signatures on the attendance sheets and while his surname (Jangotra) could have been “anachronistically” added on the attendance sheets dated 12th January and 15th January 2018 and subsequent retouching in the attendance sheets dated 09 January and 11th January,” disclosed the charge sheet.
The 8-year-old nomad girl had went missing from Rasana village in Kathua on January 10 and a week later her body was recovered near a devasthan in the village.
According to Crime Branch investigation, the minor was kept in the local devasthan in Rasana village, where she was drugged, gang raped and killed.
The Crime Branch has arrested eight persons including main conspirator Sanji Ram, his son Vishal jangotra, his nephew, four policemen for their involvement in brutal rape and murder of minor girl.
Interestingly, there were no telephonic calls between accused Vishal and his parents from January 12 and 17.
“This is unusual and vouches for his presence at Rasana on crucial dates of crime as well as his subsequent conduct after returning back to Meerut, UP,” disclosed the CB charge sheet.
As per the CB investigation, the answer sheet written by the accused on January 9 in examination centre was sent to a handwriting expert for comparison with answer sheets of his examination held on January 12 and 15, which he wrote after examination and commission of the crime on subsequent date(s).
“Inter-spacing between the letters and words in the Questioned writings marked as QlA to Q2A has been written with wide hiatus between letters and words as compared to Admitted writings. This reveals that extent of natural variation in the Questioned writings is more personiﬁed and profound. Such personiﬁed and profound natural variation can occur in the writings of a person when there is lack of neuromuscular coordination of the writer and such lack of neuro-muscular coordination is found due to various psychological and physical conditions,” states the expert opinion—part of the supplementary charge sheet.
The presence of accused Vishal at Rasana on crucial dates—concerning the crime--has otherwise also been established through “legally admissible evidence” i:e the statements recorded u/s 161/Cr.PC.
The expert opinion of DVRs—that was not submitted at the time of submission of main charge sheet--have been and made part of the supplementary charge Sheet which was submitted before the court in Pathankot in Punjab where the case trail in underway.
The mobile phones used by the accused namely Vishal Jangotra, Anand Dutta, Tilak Raj and Deepak Khajuria were seized in the case and sent to CFSL Chandigarh for retrieval of data.
The CB investigation states that the analysis of retrieved data from Vishal phone by Chandigarh FSL reveals incriminating chat details that indicate he was deeply perturbed.
“His guilty conscience was apprehensive about his arrest in the case well before the investigating agency had taken any step in this behalf against him. The incriminating chatting details clearly indicate his subsequent conduct after the commission of rape and murder,” disclosed the charge sheet.
The investigators are further analysing the mobile forensic data of other accused as the data provided by the FSL is voluminous while the report of mobile phone used by Deepak Khajuria—a special police officer also accused in the case—is still pending with the FSL.
The CB investigators would further probe some ancillary issues that surfaced in the course of investigation mainly pertaining to forgery and manipulation of examination records of accused Vishal at Meerut College.
“Those issues point to the involvement of accused Sanji Ram and Vishal, some officers/officials of concerned college and University for having conspired to resort to manipulation of records,” reveals the investigation.
However, the CB charge sheet states that the material collected so far was not sufficient to work out individual liability and specific charges against the college/University officers/officials.
“As and when positive and tangible evidence comes on record, the trial court would be informed accordingly,” it added.
