CB Kashmir books ZEO Langate for embezzling school building funds

Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a case against ZEO Langate, a contractor and a teacher of Primary School Hampora Kralgund Kupwara for embezzling school building funds.
The CB stated that after receiving a complaint from the inhabitants of Hampora village Langate it had come to know that a school building was sanctioned and approved under SSA scheme. Out of the estimated cost of Rs 4.40 lakhs, Rs 3.71 lakhs were released but there is no sign of building in the Hampoora village, the CB in a statement to press said. CB also said that it has found discrepancies in the funds that were released by the government and allotted for building purposes.