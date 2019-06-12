CB Kashmir books fake Face book account holder

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir on Tuesday claimed to have booked a fake Facebook account holder who had allegedly up-loaded fake post regarding kidney failure of a patient.

According to a statement issued here, Crime Branch Kashmir registered a case punishable U/s 420 RPC, 66-(D) I.T Act for preparing a fake Facebook account page in the name of Dr. Gull Javid of SKIMS Soura and having up-loaded fake post regarding kidney failure of a patient and receiving donations/charity from general public.

“Crime Branch Kashmir received complaint alleging therein that Face Book Page of Dr. Gull Javid SKIMS Srinagar, has up-loaded a post regarding one patient namely Asif Rasool of Batamaloo, suffering from Kidney failure who needs hefty amount for his treatment, making an appeal that people are requested to deposit their donations in A/C Nos. 3665 and 3649, but in fact there is no such patient suffering from such ailment. Subsequently, a Preliminary verification was conducted in Crime Branch Kashmir.”

During the course of verification, it came to fore that Dr. Gull Javid is not running any such type of Facebook page and has never up-loaded any post with regard to ailing patient Asif of Batmaloo Srinagar, suffering from kidney failure, the statement reads.

“It came to fore that Bank A/C No. 1112040100003665 and 111204010003649 uploaded in this face book is maintained/operated in the name of Asif Nabi Dar of Samboora Pulwama and Ameena Bano of Samboora Pulwama respectively at J&K Bank Polo-View Srinagar. Both the accounts are being constantly credited since long and different amounts ranging from Rs. 20 to 10,000/- are credited by different people.”

In this manner, a huge amount have been credited in these accounts and the amount so credited in these accounts is being debited/withdrawn on regular basis to ensure zero balance. In this manner the accused Asif Nabi Dar of Samboora Pulwama in league with his mother namely Ameena Bano have managed to open a fake Facebook account in the name of Dr. Gull Javid and up-loaded fake post on the said page regarding kidney failure for receiving donations/charity from general public with the malafied intentions to befool the people for their personal benefits. In this manner they have fraudulently and deceitfully received lakhs of rupees, it added.