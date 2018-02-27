CB Jammu arrests 2 notorious fraudsters

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Crime Branch Jammu Monday claimed to have arrested two notorious fraudsters involved in various fraud cases. In a statement CB spokesperson said that today one Saroop Lal Galaria son of Manga Ram of W.No. 04, Kothi Morh, Bari- Brahamana, District Samba wanted in various fraud cases in Crime Branch Jammu has been arrested by Crime Branch. The said accused had cheated a number of innocent persons and extorted huge money from them on the pretext of providing government job to them in various departments. He was evading his arrest since long and today a team of Crime Branch, Jammu under a well planned operation apprehended the fraudster from Samba Bazaar. The fraudster has already been challaned in case FIR No. 22/2006 and FIR No. 28/2006 of Crime Branch Jammu and both the cases are subjudice in the court of law. The notorious fraudster is also involved in two other cases of Crime Branch Jammu and both the cases are under investigation with this agency. More arrests of other persons involved in the racket cannot be ruled out. Crime Branch Jammu team led by Inspector Abid Rafiqui under the close supervision of Sr. Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu carried out the arrest of the fraudster.
Meanwhile the Crime Branch Jammu also arrested one Gulam Mustafa son of Abdul Salam Rather of Chanpora, Srinagar near Police Post Chanpora Srinagar A/P Bathindi, Jammu wanted in case FIR No. 06/2018 u/s 420, 465 RPC P/S Crime Branch, Jammu has been arrested by Crime Branch. The said accused had cheated to One Mohd. Latief S/o Ali Mohd. R/o W.No. 08, VPO Sagra, Mendhar A/P Gulshan Ground Jammu has grabbed Rs. 5 lakh of the applicant on the pretext of providing land but the said person could not fulfil his promise despite executing an agreement to sell. The land under Khasra No. 226 Min, Khata No. 184 Khewat No. 15 situated at Revenue Village Narwal Bala, Tehsil and District Jammu. That the said person is not refunding the amount of Rs. 05.00 lakh which have been paid to him by the applicant and instead he has issued a cheque which has been dishonoured by the concerned bank thrice.
He was evading his arrest since long after committing the offence and a team of Crime Branch, Jammu under a well planned operation apprehended the fraudster from Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. More arrest of other persons involved in the racket cannot be ruled out. Crime Branch Jammu team led by Sub- Inspector Sunder Singh Manhas under the close supervision of Sr. Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu carried out the arrest of the fraudster.
