CB detains police officer for destroying evidence in Kathua rape-n-murder case

HeM accuses Mehbooba of changing demography of Jmu
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, March 7:
The Crime Branch has detained Investigating Officer (IO) of Police who was probing the abduction, rape, and murder of minor nomad girl Asifa in Hiranagar for destroying the evidence in the case.
Sources said that sub inspector Anand Dutta was picked up late night from Hiranagar by the investigating team of Crime Branch after his role surfaced in destroying the evidence. Dutta was the investigating officer who initially started investigation into the crime but “came under pressure and helped the accused persons in evading their arrest.”
“The cloths of the minor girl which were soaked in blood and mud were washed before sending them to the Forensic Science laboratory,” said sources, adding that the “clothes were clean and there was no blood stain.”
Sources said that the Crime Branch came to know from the arrested persons, during their questioning, that the girl was allegedly raped and her clothes were soaked in blood and mud. “The girl was raped and strangulated using a cloth. The cloth was seized, but nothing was done to preserve the evidences which were collected from the crime scene,” sources added.
Sources said that the girl was not kept in the cattle shed, as per the previous claims made by the Hiranagar police, but was kept hostage in an accommodation of ex-revenue official Sanji Ram. Ram was allegedly involved in Asifa’s abduction, rape and murder.
The Crime Branch investigation has further revealed that the girl was given “drug which was brought by the arrested SPO Deepak Khajuria from a chemist.” The chemist has also “been questioned by the Crime Branch”, as per the locals, while the Hindu Ekta Manch (HeM) has claimed that the investigating agency has been allegedly compelling the chemist to accept that “he provided drug to SPO Deepak.”
Sources told Rising Kashmir that the Hindu Ekta Manch will take out a protest rally from Chadwal to Dayala Chak (Hiranagar sub division of Kathua district) to protest against the arrest of locals by the Crime Branch in Asifa’s case. The Manch has called for boycott of Gujjars in Samba and Kathua citing demographic change attempt by Muslims.
Meanwhile Hindu Ekta Manch leader Adv Ankur Sharma Wednesday compared the Chief Minister with ISIS’s “Jehadi John accusing her of facilitating ‘planned demographic change’ in Jammu.”
“You would have heard ISIS’s Jehadi John. In J&K, we have Jehadi Mehbooba who has proved with such laws or decisions that if you belong to a community no law would be applicable on them (Muslims) as Mehbooba has provided protection from police and administration,” Sharma told media in Jammu.
“Jammu is under siege. Its population (Hindus) is under siege. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been facilitating demographic erosion with illegal and unconstitutional dictates. Mehbooba is working on communal lines,” he said.
He further alleged that “CM has become a willing tool in the hands of a community and has directed them to encroach state land, private land or forest land to fulfil the larger objective to change demography of Jammu.”
“ CM has given clear immunity that no one will evict them (Muslim nomads) from the land which they encroach with a motive to change demography of Jammu with support from the Government,” he quote from the government documents.
“Till tribal policy is made, tribal population shall not be disturbed or dislocated. If it becomes necessary for the dislocation of the tribal population, it should be done only after consulting Tribal Affairs department,” he said stating from the documents, while citing example of Vijaypur where an AIIMS has been proposed to be established and over 200 nomads families were settled by previous government when they were uprooted in 1999 (Kargil War) from Ramgarh.
With this decision, he alleged, “The tribal population which is settled at Rakh Brotian (Vijaypur) where the PDP-BJP Government has proposed establishment of AIIMS cannot be dislocated.”
He further said that “The encroachments on State land is being done and State Government is helping with a mindset of Islam-o-Fascist Mind.
“Police has been given standing directions that no help will be given to evict the nomads or a community,” he alleged.
