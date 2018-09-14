CB books revenue officials, land brokers for State land sale

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday booked Revenue officials, land brokers and others over the sale and occupation of Kahcharai land situated at Parimpora area in Srinagar.
A spokesman of Crime Branch said they received a complaint which reveals that some land brokers in league with the revenue officials have sold the possession of State/Kahcharai land around 141 Kanals located at Estate Parimpora Srinagar to different beneficiaries and as on the date different colonies have developed in the said land.
“On receipt of complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated by Crime Branch Kashmir,” he said.
He said during investigation, allegations leveled in the complaint have been prima facie established and the land falling under survey No’s 25, 26, 207 at Barthana and survey No 57 at Parimpora Srinagar is Kahcharai land has been found illegally encroached upon.
“The land falling under survey No. 41 at Parimpora, Srinagar, is state land and has been allotted to various individuals under “Grow more food” scheme as revealed by the revenue records but the occupants have violated the norms by constructing houses and shops etc on it,” it stated
“It also came to fore that land falling under survey NO. 25, 26 and 207 at village Barthana Sgr, measuring 30, 08, 28, 15, 81 and 12 Kanals respectively is Kahcharai land,” he said.
The CB spokesman said there are as many as 184 occupants who have constructed houses, shops, poultry form, Plastic Melting Factory, M/S Indo Kashmir and other structures on the State land.
“Besides, some portion of land is under the occupation of some non-state subjects,” he said adding the illegal occupants have been found to pay rent on monthly/yearly basis to the accused on different rates such as Rs.125611/= per annum from Indo Kashmir firm, Rs.12000/ PM from a non local resident of West Bangal and Rs.90000/PM from one Mehraj-u-Din Gazi.
He said the possession of the land so encroached has been transferred without making any proper documentation in order to escape from criminal prosecution.
“Revenue officials with their willful omission to exercise powers U/S 133 Land Revenue Act in connivance with land brokers has transformed 158 Kanals of Kahcharai land under Khasra Nos. 25, 26, 207 and 57 into well established colonies,” the spokesman said.
He said land under survey No. 41 at Parimpora is State Land measuring 141 kanals and was allotted to many people under “Grow more food” scheme and is presently under the occupation of 141 occupants and has been used for the residential and commercial purpose and has also been put to sale, though the Government has imposed ban on sale and purchase of such land situated within the Municipality Limits of Srinagar.
“Accordingly, a case FIR No. 40/2018 under section 420, 409, 447-A, 120-B RPC has been registered against officials of the Revenue Department and other accused (private persons). Further investigation has been taken up,” added the spokesman.