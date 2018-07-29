CB books Naukri.com proprietor for duping Kashmir girl

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 28:
The Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir has booked one Satish Kumar Yadav claiming to be the proprietor of Naukri.com for cheating a job aspirant by giving fake appointment letter in lieu of money.
The CB Kashmir lodged an FIR on a complaint received from Shazia daughter of Ghulam Qadir Shah of Bugroo, Budgam, alleging that she was asked by one Satish Kumar Yadav from Naukri.com to deposit an amount of Rs 50,000 in account number 6133000100039639 of PNB for providing a job.
After depositing the amount, neither the job was provided to her nor money paid returned.
Subsequent to the complaint, the CB Kashmir initiated an inquiry during the course of which it came to fore that the complainant was asked by the suspect Yadav, the Proprietor of Naukri.com to deposit an amount of Rs 50,000 in the account for providing a job.
Later, the complainant deposited the amount in the Bank account maintained and operated by Yadav son of Phool Chand Yadav of Shahpur Bamheta Ghaziaba, Uttar Pradesh.
The CB said the suspect had also mailed an order and letter of confirmation for ICICI Bank through e-mail.
In this regard, correspondence was made with the bank to ascertain the genuineness and as per the letter of ICICI Bank authorities, the said order or letter of confirmation was fake.
Accordingly, the CB has registered a case under FIR No 31/2018 under sections 420 and 467 of the Ranbir Penal Code, 66 D of the IT Act against suspect Yadav, the proprietor Naukri.com and investigation has been taken up.