CB books LA Under Secy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 27:
Crime Branch Kashmir Friday lodged an FIR against Under Secretary Legislative Assembly for duping two aspirants under the pretext of providing them government jobs.
A spokesman of Crime Branch said the Under Secretary took an amount of Rs 4 lakh for providing government job from two persons who hail from Kuchipora Qazigund and Chandin Panjan. They were provided fake and forged appointment orders in Rural Development Department.
He said subsequent to the complaint, the Crime Branch Kashmir initiated an enquiry, during the course of which it learnt that the suspect and his accomplice have extracted huge amounts from the aspirants under the garb of providing Government jobs.
“It was also found that the appointment orders shown to have been issued by Commissioner Secretary to General Administration Department Srinagar and Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department in favour of the duo aspirants turned out to be fake and forged ones,” the spokesman said.
He said accordingly, FIR No. 30/2018 U/S 420, 471,120-B RPC r/w 5(2) P.C Act was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation taken up.