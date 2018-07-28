About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CB books LA Under Secy

Published at July 28, 2018 12:38 AM 0Comment(s)252views


CB books LA Under Secy

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 27:

Crime Branch Kashmir Friday lodged an FIR against Under Secretary Legislative Assembly for duping two aspirants under the pretext of providing them government jobs.
A spokesman of Crime Branch said the Under Secretary took an amount of Rs 4 lakh for providing government job from two persons who hail from Kuchipora Qazigund and Chandin Panjan. They were provided fake and forged appointment orders in Rural Development Department.
He said subsequent to the complaint, the Crime Branch Kashmir initiated an enquiry, during the course of which it learnt that the suspect and his accomplice have extracted huge amounts from the aspirants under the garb of providing Government jobs.
“It was also found that the appointment orders shown to have been issued by Commissioner Secretary to General Administration Department Srinagar and Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department in favour of the duo aspirants turned out to be fake and forged ones,” the spokesman said.
He said accordingly, FIR No. 30/2018 U/S 420, 471,120-B RPC r/w 5(2) P.C Act was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation taken up.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top