CB books fraudsters

Published at October 18, 2018 12:30 AM


Srinagar, October 17:

Crime Branch today registered First Information Report (FIR) against fraudsters who used a social network to extract a huge amount of money from the gullible people fraudulently.
In an official hand out issued here, Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from one Zahid Ali Khan R/O Khawaja Bagh Baramulla, alleging that a lady Wasia Shabir is projecting herself as a government employee in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar and is inducing the gullible and innocent people to pay hefty amounts for providing them government jobs, thereby extracting huge money from them in an illegal and fraudulent manner. After receiving the complaint, Crime Branch Kashmir carried out an inquiry.
A case is accordingly registered and the investigation has been started in this regard.

