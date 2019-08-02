CB books ex-MLA Sangrama for committing fraud, criminal conspiracy

August 02, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has booked former MLA of Sangrama constituency and Congress leader Shoib Nabi Lone in a forgery and criminal conspiracy case.

Lone, who represented Sangrama constituency in assembly from 2006 to 2007, was booked by CB Jammu under FIR 39 dated 30 July 2019 in a case of forgery and criminal conspiracy under the offences punishable under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B(Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of RPC.

Another person CS Sauleheen, a resident of Delhi is also accused in the case.

CB registered the case against the Congress leader after a written complaint from Harmeet Singh Sasan son of Gurbaksh Singh of Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

The complainant alleged the he is one of the director/shareholder of a Company namely Alpine Fresh Pvt Limited and possessed 65000 shares in the company, and his wife Ramandeep Kour is also one of the shareholders, having 5000 shares.

In his complaint to the CB, Sasan alleged that Sauleheen, who happens to be the company secretary of M/S Sauleheen and Associates, in league with Lone deliberately reduced the couple’s shares to zero while submitting Form No. MGT-7 for 2016-17 without giving them a prior notice.

Sasan alleged that in earlier Form no. MGT-7 for 2016-17, the number of shares of Lone were equal with him i:e 65000 and in the subsequent year, the couple’s shares were also transferred into Lone’s name without any lawful justification.

The complainant alleged that this fraud caused a loss of Rs 70,00,000 to them.

Acting on the complaint, the investigation was started by CB Jammu and during the preliminary probe it came to fore that Sauleheen and Lone had committed a fraud with Sasan.

“The duo had hatched a criminal conspiracy with each other to cheat the complainant and have fraudulently transferred the couple’s shares without informing them to cause wrongful gain to themselves and loss to the couple,” states the FIR.

It states that the omission and commissions, thereof, on part of the Sauleheen and Lone prima facie constitute offences punishable under section 420 and 120B RPC.

A formal case was registered against the accused duo and further investigation is going on.