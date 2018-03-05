CB awaits FSL report, another accused arrested

javid@risingkashmir.com
Javid AhmadSrinagar, March 4:
The Crime Branch probing the rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa Bano of Kathua is awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of samples while another accused has been arrested for his involvement in the brutal crime.
A reliable source told Rising Kashmir that the Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) was yet to receive the FSL reports from outside state.
The samples of evidence collected by the investigators were sent for FSL examination outside the state.
“The report has not been received yet,” the source said adding, “The FSL reports will lead to finalisation of investigations”.
A top police officer said the FSL reports are expected in coming days. “It will give impetus to the investigations”.
Sources said the Crime Branch has arrested one more accused for his alleged involvement in the crime.
However, the identity of the fourth accused was not known as the officials didn’t divulge details citing court gag order.
The Crime Branch would be submitting the status report of the case in the High Court on March 9.
Earlier, three persons including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Verma and a juvenile were arrested for the heinous crime.
On January 10, Asifa, 8, was shepherding her horses at Rasana village of Kathua when she was kidnapped. Her body with torture and violence marks was recovered on January 17. The police investigation has revealed that she was raped before being murdered.
The incident triggered shock waves across the state and uproar in the state assembly.
After the uproar, the case was transferred to CB and a SIT was constituted for expeditious investigation into the incident.
The arrests of the accused including two SPOs have not gone well with the rightwing Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM), which is demanding release of the arrested SPOs and handing over of case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Recently, two BJP ministers Lal Singh and Chandra Prakash Ganga extended support to the HEM and also demanded CBI probe into the rape and murder of the minor girl.
On Saturday, a shutdown called by HEM in Kathua to demand release of accused and handing over of case to CBI evoked little response.
