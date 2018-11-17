CB arrests two for allegedly cheating woman

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 16:
Crime Branch sleuths on Friday claimed to have arrested an alleged fraudster with regard to purchase of land.
As per the official statement, a notorious fraudster namely Rajan Bakshi son of Prem Bakhshi of House Number 243, Sector-2 Channi Jammu was arrested by Crime Branch (Jammu) in case FIR Number 34 of 2018 under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of RPC of police station Crime Branch, Jammu.
An official said that a complaint was lodged by a complainant namely Renu Bala daughter of Chajju Ram of Lower Muthi Roop Nagar, Jammu under section 156 (3) Cr.PC “where in it was alleged that on September 24, 2016, the accused person in connivance with Rupinder Kour Bakshi and others offered and dishonestly induced her to purchase the land and entered into an agreement to sell and to deliver an amount of Rs 10 lakhs and Rs. 8 lakhs respectively total amounting Rs. 18 lakhs”.
The officials said that they assured the victim that they will arrange all the documents for executing the sale deed in favour of the complainant in respect of the said land within a short period of time. “Thereafter, the complainant came to know that the land shown to the complainant by the accused persons belongs to someone else and the accused persons prepared forged documents with the help of some revenue officials and cheated the complainant of her hard earned money.”
The official said that on receipt of this complaint a preliminary enquiry was initiated by the Crime Branch Jammu in order to ascertain the genuineness of the allegations leveled in the complaint. “On the basis of enquiry so conducted, it has been prima facie established that Rajan Bakshi and his wife Rupinder Kour Bakhshi have dishonestly induced the complainant to deliver Rs. 18 lakhs against the land measuring 2 Kanals bearing khasra No. 154 and 155 situated at village Gazian R.S Pura Jammu.”
“The said land as per the revenue records is not in the name of accused persons and the documents have fraudulently been prepared by them to cheat the complainant so as to take huge amount from her with criminal intentions,” the official added.
The accused was evading his arrest and on Friday he was arrested by Dy.SP B.K Ganjoo, the Investigating Officer of the case from Shakuntla Bar Jammu and lodged in police lock-up of crime branch Jammu. More arrests in the case likely, said the official.