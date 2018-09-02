CB arrests top bureaucrat for fudging DOB in service records

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sept 01:
The Crime Branch (CB) of Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a top bureaucrat for fudging his date of birth his service records, to extend his service period by around three years.
CB Kashmir has registered a case against Commissioner/Secretary to Government ARI and Trainings, Mohammad Mehraj-ud-din Khan for “fudging” birth record in his service book.
The senior KAS officer was arrested on Friday. “He is currently in our custody,” Inspector General of Police Crime Branch, Ahfadul Mujtaba toldRising Kashmir.
An FIR No. 37/2018 under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of Ranbir Penal Code has been registered in CB Kashmir.
“The investigation is going on in the case.”
According to official sources, Khan’s actual date of birth is 09-11-1958 as mentioned in the records of the state's General Administration department.
Accordingly, the officer was asked to submit his original Service-Book and date of birth certificate vide GAD O.M. dated 26-12-2017. However, Khan didn’t furnish the required records despite multiple reminders from the Govt.
As per rules, based on records available with the government the senior bureaucrat is scheduled in November and the competent authority has approved notification of his date of retirement as 30-11-2018.
However, Khan later submitted his original service book in response to GAD communication no. GAD (Legal) F-78/2017 dated: 08-03-2018, according to CB.
“During the perusal of the service records, it revealed that his date of birth as 09-11-1961 which is contradictory. In view of this the matter was referred to the Director Forensic Science Laboratory J&K by GAD for examination,” CB said in a statement.
As per the FSL expert opinion, the first page of the original service-book was found to have been inserted at a later stage and the provisional certificate in the original service-book has been pasted on the typed certificate of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.
“The accused dishonestly and fraudulently has thus resorted to change of his date of birth and the records on the service book thereof, with malafide intention to enhance his service period by about three years,” said CB.
