CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

June 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A man impersonating as an official of the office of Chief Secretary and duping several officers of lakhs of rupees was Monday arrested here, police said.

A raid was conducted by the Crime Branch at Talab Tillo area of Jammu and arrested Ashwani Bhardwaj, they said.

The matter came to light after director of the Tourism Department filed a complaint against a person who claimed to be an officer of the personal section of Chief Secretary's office.

The accused asked the complainant to direct the assistant director Tourism, Leh to contact him, police said.

When the assistant director called on the number, the accused asked him to deposit Rs 10,000 in his account on the plea that some of his relatives were stuck in Leh and in dire need of money, they said.

The official subsequently transferred the money.

But it was later found that there was no such officer working in the office of Chief Secretary.

A case was registered by the Crime Branch, Jammu and the accused was arrested by a special team, police added.