April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Causalities in road mishaps becoming mere statistics: Bukhari

Expressing serious concern over rising road accidents and loss of lives therein, former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that it seems the casualties in road mishaps are taken as mere statistics by the concerned authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Referring to the latest road accident in which six persons were killed and another injured in Ujhan Dhandkote village in Darhal area of Rajouri district on Sunday, Bukhari said that authorities concerned seem to be unmoved by the loss of precious lives in the state.
“My heart goes out for the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. I express my heartfelt sympathies with them and pray for eternal peace to the departed souls. I also wish a speedy recovery for the injured,” Bukhari observed.
The former finance minister said the increasing road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir have assumed alarming proportions. “Unfortunately the authorities concerned seem to be unmoved by these mishaps and the lives consumed therein are now taken as mere figures,” he said, adding that the issue assumes much significance because day-in and day-out, the reports of these fatal accidents are pouring in, especially from the mountainous regions of the State

 

