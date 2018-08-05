Caught in Ikhwan Raj earlier, Bandipora-Srinagar road finally blacktopped

Government starts repair after over 30 years of delay
M T RasoolBandipora, Aug 02:
Neglected for over three decades 59 Kilometre Srinagar-Bandipora Road finally attracted the government attention following massive public protests and pleas. For more than three decades, the road was ignored by the consecutive regimes due to many reasons emergence of Ikhwan Raj (counterinsurgency) in area and embezzlement of funds.
The work on the ignored 59 Kilometre vital Bandipora-Srinagar Road was initiated last year after a native bureaucrat turned politician Naeam Akther Andrabi took over as the State’s Minster for Public Works. Locals believe that it was due Naeem’s efforts that the detailed Project Proposal submitted to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was approved that makes way for road reconstruction work started in the year 2017 at the cost 0f 22 Crs(1st Phase)
The reconstruction of the road was initiated after the countless protests, pleas and campaigns launched through social media. However the relentless struggle for more than three decades bore fruits after state government initiated the macadamization of vital 59 Kilometres Bandipora-Srinagar Road when former PWD Minister took public resentment and pleas seriously thus framing a detailed road reconstruction project to relay this vital road link. Following the public protest Usman Majid a local Legislator also protested inside the state assembly demanding repair of the road.
The relaying of Bandipora Srinagar road was a distant dream even the road was closed for the vehicular traffic form many years from the year 1992 when the Ikwan Raj (counterinsurgency) eruped in Sonawari area of Bandipora. The road reconstruction was also delayed after funds worth corers released by Power Development Corporation meant for road reconstruction were embezzled.
Pertinently the consecutive regimes till 2016 neglected the vital Srinagar-Bandipora Road. From last 30 years, the road has witnessed only minor repairs that turned the condition of the road from and to worse.
“Srinagar-Bandipora Road is the vital link between the two regions, the road and the people suffered a lot in last over three decades but we are thankful to the government for initiating the relaying of the road,” Traders Federation President Shamshad Ahmed said.
Shamshad appealed Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowedry to initiate the repair work on the curves across the hilly area from Ajas to Garoora.
The Srinagar Sumbal road was earlier maintained by Power Development Corporation (PDC). Later in 1995, the road came into limelight when funds worth corers released by PDC Corporation meant for its repair were embezzled by the contractors and engineers, later the notorious Ikhwani (Counterinsurgency) period that ruled the areas hampered the repair of the road.
After 1995 maintenance was handed over to States Road and Buildings department till 2010. Later, in 2011 NC-Cong lead government handed over the maintenance to Border Roads Organization in the year 2011, after facing public resentment.
It was after 2003 PDP-Congress coalition when the people started looking forward to the repair of the road.
However, the assignment of road maintenance was again handed over to R&B when Naeem Akther took over as PWD Minister and immediately the department issued tenders and started the repair work.
Former Vice-chairman of Muslim Wakf Board and senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat earlier said that the Ikhwan Raj during the nineties ruined Bandipora district and hampered development on the pretext of the security considerations.
Blaming IKhwn Raj of delaying the road reconstruction Bhat said that Bnadipora-Srinagar road was closed for ten years from 1990-2000 under the pretext of security consideration to give space to the counterinsurgency.
During the Ikhwan Raj funds worth corers were released for the development Bandipora-Srinagar road but all the funds were embezzled and the case is pending in the tribunal from last 18 years, Bhat said.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora DR Shahid Iqbal Chowdery in a statement said that upgradation of 35-kilometer Sumbal- Bandipora- Sunerwani road is in full swing at a cost of Rs 41 crore.
He said that the first phase of the project from Safapora to Ajas, length 13.5 kilometers, is near completion at a cost of Rs 18.50 crore and the second phase of the project from Ajas to Sunerwani, with the length of 18.5 km will be taken up shortly.
“An amount of Rs 22.50 crore will be expended on the second phase of the project that will be completed next year,” He said.
Meanwhile, Locals have appealed Deputy Commissioner to initiate basic repair work across the hilly area which has countless potholes.