Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as Pakistanis: Azad

April 04, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Thursday defending his party's promise to review the AFSPA, said government forces should enjoy full powers but it was also necessary to ensure that no human rights violation takes place.

Noting that human rights violations do take place, he said, "As chief minister, I had myself witnessed and ordered digging of three graves. You are blaming only Army but I have caught 13 policemen who picked up three local daily wagers killed them and dubbed them as Pakistanis."

Referring to the criticism of his party's promise to review AFSPA, the Congress leader said there are people who are taking "sadistic pleasure" because they have not seen its impact.

"AFSPA and disturbed area act are there in the state for the last 30 years which is very long time. The act remained in force in Punjab for 14 years and also at some other places in the country.

"It is good for the country that we will review it. The security forces should enjoy full powers to eliminate militancy but at the same time we have to ensure that no human rights violation takes place," he told reporters.

"Our Army, our security forces and our policemen are laying down their lives and we salute their sacrifice. The nation will always remain indebted to them. However, if anyone picks up any civilian and kills him for promotion and rewards, I think he is against the humanity and any government, media and anyone from any religious background should not tolerate it,” he said.