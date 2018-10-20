About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Catch IAS toppers at ICP Workshop

Published at October 20, 2018 12:13 AM 0Comment(s)84views


Srinagar:

IAS toppers Tina Dani, Athar Amir, Bilal Mohidin Bhat, and Fakhar-u-din will interact with the IAS aspirants on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Oasis High School, near Government Polytechnic College, Gogji Bagh, Srinagar.
The workshop is organised by Initiative for Competition Promotion in Jammu and Kashmir, this will be an open workshop which will begin at 10:30 am. Anyone interested to appear for civil services exams can participate in the workshop and can check their preparations, the statement said.
“As the main examinations, KAS are near and it is for the first time students facing the new pattern of exam, the workshop will especially focus on how to tackle the new pattern of KAS Mains examination and the question paper format,” the statement added. The statement said that due to limited space, the arrangement will be on first come first basis.

