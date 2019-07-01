Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

A minibus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district on Monday.
Acccording to reports the mini-bus fell into a deep gorge in Keshwan area of district.
Several passengers are feared dead in the accident while a rescue operation has been launched, reports said.
More details awaited
