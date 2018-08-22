Casual mechanical engineers without salaries for 11 months

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 21:
Casual Mechanical Engineers working in the Government Medical College (GMC) associated hospitals have expressed resentment for not getting their salary from past 11 months.
President of the union, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said there are around 132 employees who are not being paid for the last one year.
“Our men are working on emergency services in different GMC associated hospitals but if the government fails to release our salaries, we will suspend all such services,” Khan said who was heading a delegation.
Another casual labor, Shiekh Saleem told Rising Kashmir that despite going on hunger strike from past one week, the government has turned deaf ears to our demands.
“We fall under Mechanical Engineering department’s health wing, Mechanical and Central Heating division but from last one year we are left to face problems by the GMC Principal who is hesitant to release our salaries,” Saleem said.
“We have families to feed and have no other source of income. On humanitarian grounds the authorities should release our pending salaries,” he said.
The group appealed Governor NN Vohra and Director Health Services, Kashmir to look into the matter and resolve it soon.
