About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Casual mechanical engineers without salaries for 11 months

Published at August 22, 2018 01:57 AM 0Comment(s)63views


Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar, Aug 21:

 Casual Mechanical Engineers working in the Government Medical College (GMC) associated hospitals have expressed resentment for not getting their salary from past 11 months.
President of the union, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said there are around 132 employees who are not being paid for the last one year.
“Our men are working on emergency services in different GMC associated hospitals but if the government fails to release our salaries, we will suspend all such services,” Khan said who was heading a delegation.
Another casual labor, Shiekh Saleem told Rising Kashmir that despite going on hunger strike from past one week, the government has turned deaf ears to our demands.
“We fall under Mechanical Engineering department’s health wing, Mechanical and Central Heating division but from last one year we are left to face problems by the GMC Principal who is hesitant to release our salaries,” Saleem said.
“We have families to feed and have no other source of income. On humanitarian grounds the authorities should release our pending salaries,” he said.
The group appealed Governor NN Vohra and Director Health Services, Kashmir to look into the matter and resolve it soon.

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top