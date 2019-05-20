CASOs in 3 south Kashmir villages

May 20, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The government forces launched a string of Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in different villages across three districts in south Kashmir Saturday night.

A CASO was carried in Washbugh area of Pulwama by joint forces comprising Army's Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and SOG of Police Sunday morning, locals said.

They said a huge contingent of forces personnel was deployed in the area for the combing operation which was lifted after no militant was found hiding there.

A similar operation was launched Sunday morning in Ashmander village of Pulwama, which is around 3 km from district headquarters.

The combing operation was called off after no militant was found in the village.

Locals from Wahibugh, another village of Pulwama in the vicinity of Ashmander, said a cluster of houses in the village were cordoned off and searched for militants.

They said the forces personnel lifted the CASO after searching a few houses.

Saturday evening, a CASO was launched in Gadbugh village in Lassipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The CASO was launched after specific input about the presence of militants in the area by the joint forces including 55 RR, CRPF and SOG, Police said.

The CASO ended peacefully.

A CASO was launched in Kujjar village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district Saturday night during which clashes erupted.

Residents said as soon as the forces launched search operation in the area, youth took to streets and started pelting stones at them, who fired tear smoke shells.

The CASO was lifted after a door-to-door search in the area failed to trace any militant.

One more CASO was launched in Barbugh village in Zainapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district which ended peacefully.

Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir have witnessed a surge in gunfights since May 1 during which 15 militants, two civilians and two Army men were killed.

The surge in CASO-based gunfights is attributed to reactivation of intelligence grid by the government forces.

