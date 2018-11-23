CASOs end peacefully in Shopian, Tral

Javid SofiPulwama
Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) that were launched by government forces at two villages in twin districts—Shopian and Pulwama in south Kashmir—have ended peacefully on Friday.
According to reports, government forces launched CASO at Guglaru village of Pinjoora area in Shopian early in the morning.
A police official Rising Kashmir the CASO was called off at around 10:30 am after no militant was found in the area.
Similarly, CASO was also launched at Wagad village of Tral area in Pulwama district which ended peacefully, a police official said.
