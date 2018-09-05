CASOs create war like situation in Kashmir: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Monday expressed his deep concern about the “military concentration” around Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir.
The spokesman while paying rich tributes to Fayaz Ahmad Wani of Chewah Kalan Pulwama—a 22-year-old civilian who was killed by government forces, the Hurriyat leader expressed his anguish over what he termed as the “undeclared war” against the civilian population.
Terming the government forces as blood-thirsty for killing the innocent youth without any provocation, the Hurriyat leader said that the innocent people killed for demanding their right to self-determination can’t be justified in anyway. It is a grave violation of human rights, said Geelani.
Hurriyat chairman alleged that during the cordon and search operations in dozens of villages of South Kashmir, people were forced to stay for the whole night at the roads, streets and fields. “Living under the shadow of a war like situation has created panic and an agonized atmosphere in almost all the villages of South Kashmir,” Geelani said.
Elaborating the volatile situation particularly faced by the people of Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam, the Hurriyat leader said people get thrashed, beaten, humiliated without any cause, at the hands of forces who have unleashed a reign of terror in the nook and corner of the South Kashmir.
Reiterating his fervent appeal to the freedom loving people especially the youth to observe a complete election boycott in the upcoming Panchayat and Municipal election, the Hurriyat leader termed the boycott of elections as the only and the last option to safeguard the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination. “Election boycott is also a democratic right of any individual person,” Geelani added.