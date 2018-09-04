CASOs cause innocent deaths, destruction in south Kashmir: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar, Sept 03:
Terming the cordon and search operations (CASOs) reasons for innocent deaths and destruction across the south Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the killing of an innocent youth Fayaz Ahmed Wani, son of Muhammad Ahsan Wani of Chewkalan, Pulwama and injuries to dozens of others.
The Hurriyat while paying rich tributes to Fayaz Ahmd Wani alleged that in the name of search operations, forces were openly killing people and vandalizing the property of people.
“On one hand, government claims to have undertaken efforts to channelize the energy of youth towards development, and on the other hand young boys are selectively killed by the force,” a statement issued here said.
The Hurriyat said launching a sudden cordon and search operation in 18 villages of South Kashmir’s Pulama district was a ploy to instil fear among the local population to force them into a submission. It said that dozens of youth were arrested while as inmates were asked to come out of their homes which is the brazen violation of democratic principles and needs all condemnation.
The Hurriyat said that soon after the culmination of Amarnath Yatra, the south Kashmir villages that include Muran, Pulwama, Matrigam, Rohama, Below, Patri Gam, Farsipora, Gusson, Kuchopora, Check Mirgund and dozens of other villages witnessed every day siege of forces who claim to launch such operations for nabbing the armed youth but bring countless miseries on the common masses.