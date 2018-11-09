About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CASO underway in Tral village

Published at November 09, 2018


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Government forces Friday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Dar Ganiegund area of Tral in south Kaahmir's Pulwama district.

Sources said CASO was launched by government forces following information about the presence of militants in the area.

They said that house to house searches were being conducted by the forces personnel in the area to nab militants.

However, they said no contact has been established with militants till the last reports came in.

Further details awaited.

 

(Representional picture)

