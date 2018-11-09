CASO underway in Tral village

Javid SofiPulwama
Government forces Friday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Dar Ganiegund area of Tral in south Kaahmir's Pulwama district.
Sources said CASO was launched by government forces following information about the presence of militants in the area.
They said that house to house searches were being conducted by the forces personnel in the area to nab militants.
However, they said no contact has been established with militants till the last reports came in.
Further details awaited.
