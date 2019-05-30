CASO underway in Sopore's Dangerpora

May 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Dangerpora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that a house-to-house search operation by a joint team of the Army’s 22 RR, special operations group (SOG) of police and paramilitary CRPF was underway in the village.

The CASO was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Meanwhile, internet service on mobile phones has been suspended in the town and its outskirts.

(Representational picture)