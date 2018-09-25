CASO underway in Sopore Village

Noor ul HaqSopore
Government forces and militants exchanged a brief gunfire in Tujjer Sharief area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday night.
Reports said Army's 22 RR, Special Operations Group of Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation at Nowpora area of Tujjer in Sopore on Monday night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
A police official said that soon after government forces cordoned off the area, the hiding militants opened fire upon the forces, triggering off a brief gunfight.
He said that there was no fresh exchange of gunfire, however, the operation is still going on to trace out the hiding militants.
Following the brief shootout, authorities in Sopore suspended mobile internet in the area and ordered closure of all educational institutions in subdivision Sopore as a precautionary measure.