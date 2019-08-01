CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

August 01, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was underway in orchards of Baderhama area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

An official said that on a specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of police, Army and paramilitary CRPF in Baderhama village on Wednesday.

They said when forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons.

After the initial exchange of gunfire between the militants and forces on Wednesday, there was no fresh contact with militants, however, searches were underway in the area to nab the militants.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area, reports said.

(Representational picture)