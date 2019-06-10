About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

CASO underway in Anantnag village

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Akingam village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday. 

Reports said that government forces launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The door to door search operation was underway in the village, reports said. 

 

(Representional picture)

Latest News

CASO underway in Anantnag village

CASO underway in Anantnag village

Jun 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

CASO underway in Anantnag village

              

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Akingam village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday. 

Reports said that government forces launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The door to door search operation was underway in the village, reports said. 

 

(Representional picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;