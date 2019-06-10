CASO underway in Anantnag village

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Akingam village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.
Reports said that government forces launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
The door to door search operation was underway in the village, reports said.
(Representional picture)
