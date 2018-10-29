CASO triggers clashes in Sopore

Srinagar:
Clashes erupted between youth and government forces on Sunday morning following a cordon-and-search operation at Zaloora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Sources informed local newsgathering said that after receiving inputs about the presence of some militants in the village, the joint team of Army’s 22 RR, Special Operation Group of Police (SOG) and CRPF launched the cordon and started door to door searches.
As the CASO began, reports stated the youths took to streets and started pelting stones towards the government forces.
The forces retaliated with tear gas shelling, triggering off clashes which were going on when this report was filed.
Earlier, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal confirmed the cordon and search operation in Sopore area.
SSP said that the condone was laid in the area following inputs about the presence of some militants movement.