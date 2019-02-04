CASO triggers clashes between forces, civilians in Kulgam village

Shafat MirKulgam
Intense clashes erupted at Tarigam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area on Monday morning.
Witnesses said hundreds of locals hit streets after Army, paramilitary CRPF and police laid a siege in the area.
The CASO was launched in the area after forces receiving credible inputs about the presence of at least two militants, said a local police officer.
However, youths started pelting stones on the forces deployment who retaliated by firing tear gas shells, triggering clashes.
Further details are awaited.
(Representational picture)