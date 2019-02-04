About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CASO triggers clashes between forces, civilians in Kulgam village

Published at February 04, 2019 01:32 PM 0Comment(s)1863views


Shafat Mir

Kulgam

Intense clashes erupted at Tarigam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area on Monday morning.

Witnesses said hundreds of locals hit streets after Army, paramilitary CRPF and police laid a siege in the area.

The CASO was launched in the area after forces receiving credible inputs about the presence of at least two militants, said a local police officer.

However, youths started pelting stones on the forces deployment who retaliated by firing tear gas shells, triggering clashes.

Further details are awaited.

(Representational picture) 

